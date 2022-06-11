A Variety Of Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics Scheduled In Lancaster County
(KFOR Lincoln June 11, 2022) The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported 77 new lab confirmed cases of Covid-19 Friday. The Covid 19 risk dial is at moderate yellow, meaning the spread and impact in the community is moderate and increasing.
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 229,954
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 215,845
- Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 67.6%
- Booster doses: 127,879
Booster doses for children 5 through 11:
LLCHD has expanded COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for children ages 5 to 11. The Health Department is hosting walk-in vaccinations at local elementary schools throughout June. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved a Pfizer booster dose for children in this age group. The booster dose is recommended at five months after completing the initial two-dose series.
The Health Department is contacting parents and guardians of vaccine recipients who fall within the new recommendations to schedule booster dose appointments. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment for their child at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. If children are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged, walk-ins also welcome at all locations):
- Monday, June 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.
- Tuesday, June 14, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Prescott Elementary School, 1930 S. 20th St.
- Thursday, June 16, 3:30 to 6 p.m., McPhee Elementary School, 820 Goodhue Blvd.
- Tuesday, June 21, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Elliott Elementary School, 225 S. 25th St.
- Wednesday, June 22, 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD
- Thursday, June 23, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Norwood Park Elementary School, 4710 N. 72nd St.
- Friday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD
- Monday, June 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD
- Tuesday, June 28, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Hartley Elementary School, 730 N. 33rd St.
- Thursday, June 30, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Pershing Elementary School, 6402 Judson St.
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems. View upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.