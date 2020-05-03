A Suspect From Omaha In Council Bluffs Gas Station Shooting With Officer, Hospitalized
A man suspected of shooting at a Council Bluffs police officer is hospitalized after being shot by the officer. The shooting happened Saturday outside a gas station. The officer was unhurt. A media source said that the suspect, a 34-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, is hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say tried to steal a gas can from the gas station. He allegedly shot at an officer who told him to put it back, and the officer returned fire.
