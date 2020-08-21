“A” Street Lane Closure Begins Monday
(KFOR NEWS August 21, 2020) Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, August 24, westbound “A” Street between South 40th and South 48th streets will be closed for water main installation. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 4.
Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work.
For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze traffic mobile app.
READ MORE: Covid-19 Forces Football Postponments