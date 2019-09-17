I’ve taken both of my boys to concerts over the years. My youngest son has only been to a few shows. His first concert was with Pop Evil a few years ago. The next was KISS. I absolutely had to let him see KISS. I was memorized by them in the late 70’s when I was his age. Now he’s 16 and has his own taste of music. One of his favorite bands is Interpol. I know absolutely nothing about this band so I had to do some research. I found out that they were going to play in Omaha on the 15th of September. His birthday was a few weeks prior so it seemed like a perfect birthday present.
I’ll be honest with you. I very rarely stay until the end of a concert. Unless I am in love with the band, I probably leave after 6-10 songs. This Interpol show wasn’t about me, it was about my son so we stayed until the very end. It seemed like a special night to him and I hope that he has fond memories of seeing one of his favorite bands with his Dad. It meant everything to me to be there with him. I am now a fan of Interpol as well.