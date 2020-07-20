A Section of Saltillo Road and Parts of Highway 2 To Close For Work On The South Beltway Project
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–Starting Tuesday (weather permitting), work will start on the eastbound outside lane of Highway 2 just west of 120th Street for the South Beltway project.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the outside shoulder of the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in that same area will also be closed. The closure in that area is expected to last only one day. Meanwhile, Saltillo Road will be closing Friday between 84th and 110th Street for construction related to the Beltway. Work in that area should be done by next summer and access for local traffic will be maintained.
Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.