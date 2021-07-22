A Section of Northwest Lincoln Had Power Knocked Out Wednesday Night
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 21)–Close to 1,200 customers in a section of northwest Lincoln had no electricity for a short period of time Wednesday night.
Lincoln Electric System reported that the outage affected customers in an area bounded by NW 14th Street from the west to Interstate 180 to the east, from West Harvest Drive in the north to Kingbird to the south. Power was out nearly a half-hour.
LES says the cause of the outage was a failed underground cable.