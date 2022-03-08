A riffmasters favorite riff
INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Music fans watch the Guns N' Roses performance onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Slash has heard plenty of riffs in his day, but he recently revealed what he considers to be the heaviest he has ever heard. Talking with Matt Pinfield about the impact Black Sabbath’s debut album made on him, Slash revealed one particular riff that stuck with him.
“And the title track, that breakdown towards the end of the song,” Slash said. “There’s just nothing that’s ever come out that’s heavier than that. Not one band that I can think of has a riff that is as heavy as ‘Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.'”
