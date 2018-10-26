A Portion Of O Street Closing For Water Main Work

The westbound lanes of “O” Street, between 10th to 11th streets, will close Monday, October 29 through November 12 for a water main replacement project. The recommended detour is to travel north on 17th Street, west on “Q” Street, and south on 9th Street back to “O” Street. Temporary sidewalk detours will be posted. The work is scheduled to occur between home Husker football games.

The project is part of the City’s plan to replace seven miles of aging water mains each year. Replacing the 133-year-old mains in downtown Lincoln is expected to reduce the number of breaks and disruptions to service and traffic. The new mains are also expected to better serve new development and The Lincoln Water System’s growing downtown customer base.

The City Public Works Department says brief interruptions of water supply will occur when water mains are connected to the system. They add that impacted residents and businesses will be informed prior to disruption. Although this block of O Street will be closed for two weeks, the overall project is expected to last until the end of 2018.

Complete information on the downtown water main replacement project can be found at lincoln.ne.gov by using the keyword “construction”.