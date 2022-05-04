A new documentary about legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads is coming. The documentary will be available to stream across VOD platforms, such as iTunes and Amazon, from May 6.
“Randy Rhoads: Reflections Of A Guitar Icon” includes interviews with Randy’s mother Delores Rhoads, brother Kelle Rhoads, Eddie Van Halen, Rudy Sarzo and Frankie Banali from Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne. A new clip from the film has been released and discusses Rhoads’ rivalry with Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen can be heard talking about Rhoads, saying, “He was one guitarist who was honest, anyway. Because he said everything he did he learned from me. He was good. But I don’t really think he did anything that I haven’t done. And there ain’t nothing wrong with it. I’ve copied some other people, you know?”
Rhoads and two others were killed in 1982 when the small plane they were flying in at Flying Baron Estates in Leesburg, Florida, struck Osbourne’s tour bus, then crashed into a mansion. Randy was 25 years old when he passed.
I personally CAN NOT WAIT to see this
