We’ve all felt the power of negativity over the last several months. I don’t think there’s been one feeling that I’ve personally had that a million other people in the world have also shared. We’re all experiencing the same loss of days, months, friends, family and so on. I do my best every single day to get out of bed and kick ass. It’s not always easy to stay positive and have a positive outlook for the day or weeks to come. I personally just have to say screw it, I’m going to make the best of this day and the days to follow. Since there is page after page of news with negative vibes, I thought i’d post a positive story from an unlikely artist.
The one and only Alice Cooper is sending out a message of hope in his new single and video, “Don’t Give Up”. The song addresses the current situation directly, as Cooper says “I know you’re struggling right now”, but that “you’ve got seven billion brothers and sisters all in the same boat”. Cooper and his band recorded the song remotely with producer Bob Ezrin, while the video incorporates positive messages sent in by fans around the world, hand-picked by Cooper himself.