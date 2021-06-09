Sometimes a little Lemmy is good enough.Super 7 has released a new Lemmy Action Figure complete with his signature bass and the Murder 1 amp head.
Before you wife tells you that it’s “A Toy” make sure you let her know that the Lemmy Action Figure will not leave the packaging, and that it’s a “Collectable!”
Along with Lemmy you can also pick up Re Action figures from Slayer, King Diamon, Rob Halford, The Misifits and more of your fav Rock n Roll heroes. IF your missing your childhood and the Mutant Ninja Turtles, Super 7 has you covered.
