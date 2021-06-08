      Weather Alert

A guy needs choices

Jun 8, 2021 @ 9:00am

I’ve been eating Pop Tarts since I was a little kid. I prefer the cherry with no frosting and the chocolate fudge Pop Tarts over all others. 

A man does need options . Get ready for: peach cobbler, lemon creme pie, and banana creme pie. 

I would try them all. 

