A Day to Remember announces vinyl ‘For Those Who Have a Heart’ reissue

A Day to Remember has announced a vinyl reissue of the band’s 2007 sophomore album, For Those Who Have a Heart.

The package includes remastered audio and a new mix by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz. It’ll be released on October 6.

As for why Those Who Have a Heart is getting a reissue now, a non-milestone 16 years after its original debut, the release celebrates the 20th anniversary of A Day to Remember as a band. The group originally formed in 2003 in Ocala, Florida.

A Day to Remember’s most recent album is 2021’s You’re Welcome. They put out a new single, “Miracle,” last summer.

