A Danzig celebration

Start saving up your money for a pricey plane fair to see Danzig at this year’s Mystic Festival in Gdansk, Poland. The band will favor the audience with the debut album Danzig 1 in its entirety, to celebrate the record’s 35th anniversary.

The show will take place June 9th – and so far is the only live show announced for the coming year. Will there be additional shows in the US? Great question. My other question is this….will the band feature the original members that played on the album? Seems like a great idea.

