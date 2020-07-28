A Cautious OK For School Openings
Lincoln, NE (July 28, 2020) John Woodrich, CEO of Lincoln’s Bryan Medical Center, said Tuesday that we’ve learned a lot about avoiding covid 19.
“I think we’ve shown that when people do social distance, and when they wear masks and focus on washing their hands that that is a safe environment.”
Woodrich said the start of school does not worry him, so long as masks, hand washing and social distancing are observed.
“It will be up to us to continue to educate our children appropriately on wearing the mask. As you heard from one of our pediatricians, this is a great time to be working with your children about getting them used to wearing a mask.”
Bryan employees have been well-schooled in preventive practices, Woodrich said, and it’s paid off.
“We have not had a single hospital employee acquire Covid through interaction with Covid patients here. So if you take the proper precautions and you have the protective equipment, such as masks and washing your hands, it can be a very safe environment.”
Woodrich cautioned, however, that the “safe environment” will be fragile.
“When school opens up, if people do get a little more lenient, and don’t wear masks, and there is an outbreak, I know that’s a fear factor for all parents” he said. “But what we can do is continue to work with our children on wearing the mask appropriately.”
58 New Virus Cases Confirmed Tuesday