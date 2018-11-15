A Big Donation To TeamMates

Lincoln’s Teammates mentoring organization received a big boost Thursday. The Capitol City Ford and Mustang Club presented the organization with a check for $22,500, The money was the result of last summer’s national Mustang show, which attracted hundreds of show cars to the Pinnacle Bank Arena from all over the country.

TeamMates co-founder Tom Osborne said the donation will come in handy to help the organization continue growing and meeting the need for its services.

“Here in Lincoln we’re mentoring right at 1,200 kids, and that’s good news. The bad news is we have another 700 on a waiting list.”

Mustang Club President Todd Gransky said it’s the second time the club has donated the proceeds of a show to Teammates.

“It’s just a great organization, and we like what they do, so it’s a great fit for us.”

Show chairman Marty Rupp told KFOR that the benefits flowed both ways, since the club benefitted from working with Teammates.

“It’s very easy to get sponsorship out of Lincoln when the charity is TeamMates.”

Jim Bennett, Lincoln Public Schools Teammates coordinator,said the funds will help the organization expand to provide mentors for more youth requesting help from the program.