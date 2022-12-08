A Beatles crapper

The Beatles were one of the biggest bands in the world. They single handedly influenced a whole generation of people. In fact, they still influence artists today and will most likely for the rest of our lives and beyond.

The Beatles were done by the time I was born so they weren’t important to me. I didn’t start picking my favorite bands until the early 80’s.

Enough about my Beatles experience or lack there of. Here’s the story. John Lennon’s toilet, or Loo if you will, is now on display in a museum. Not sure I need to see the toilet John Lennon took a dump in but this isn’t for me. The porcelain Loo comes from Tittenhurst Park where Lennon and Yoko Ono lived from 1969 to 1971. The Loo was unveiled as a new exhibit at the Liverpool Beatles Museum.

The Loo is being loaned to the museum by it’s owner Gary Honniball. Mr Honniball made the purchased at auction in 1989.

The museum said, “He contacted us, told us that it was just sitting in his house, gathering dust, (and asked), ‘Would we like to put it on display in the museum?’ We thought, ‘Well, it’s a bit quirky, it’s not what we’d normally display but who’s to say what you should and shouldn’t display, so, come on, we’ll give it a go’.”

https://liverpoolbeatlesmuseum.com/

More from BBC.com