9 to (John) 5: Rob Zombie & Mötley Crüe guitarist playing on upcoming Dolly Parton album

John 5 is lending his guitar wizardry to a new Dolly Parton album.

The virtuoso, who played in Rob Zombie‘s band and is currently Mötley Crüe‘s live guitarist, shares in an Instagram post that he’s “so honored that I got the opportunity to play guitar on one of the songs on the upcoming @dollyparton album.”

“I’ve been listening to Dolly ever since I can remember,” John adds. “Words cannot describe how exciting this is.”

Presumably, John is referring to Parton’s much-hyped rock album, which came about after she was nominated and subsequently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Crüe’s Nikki Sixx is also on the record, along with Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and others.

John 5 joined Mötley Crüe last year after Mick Mars announced he was retiring from touring. Mars has since sued Mötley Crüe over a financial disagreement and alleged the band played along to prerecorded tracks during their Stadium Tour last summer.

