84th Street and Saltillo Road Intersection To Close For Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR January 28, 2023) Weather permitting, beginning February 6, the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction and will remain closed until the Fall of 2023, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Local access will be maintained. Eastbound traffic will use 56th Street, Yankee Hill Road, Nebraska Parkway, 120th Street, and Saltillo Road. Westbound traffic will take 120th Street, Nebraska Parkway, Yankee Hill Road, and 56th Street.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at ndot.info/TweetLSB and http://www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT.