8 Days to Tool – 113 Days to New Music?

Yesterday was a pretty bad ass Toolsday, if you ask me. One of you won a pair of tickets to see the band next week at PBA, and…. TOOL (seemingly) CONFIRMED NEW MUSIC at their show in Birmingham, Alabama.

Earlier this week, we heard reports that they played two new songs at their Welcome to Rockville show in Florida (“Invincible” and “Descending”), and then they flashed “August 30th” on their screen last night and ALLOWED people to photograph it. MJK even encouraged security to stand down and let people post to social media.

Now, either this is a classic MJK troll of his insanely dedicated fans who have been waiting 13+ years for new music, or we have something legitimate to look forward to. Not only will we HEAR new music next week at PBA, but we’ll get a full album towards the end of the Summer.

2019 is shaping up to be a pretty sweet music year.

Tickets still up for grabs next Toolsday (Tuesday, May 14) and here.