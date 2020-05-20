7th Corona Virus Death Reported In Lincoln
The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported a 7th death from the Corona Virus Pandemic Tuesday. 21 new cases were confirmed between Monday and Tuesday, pushing the local total to 910 cases.
Statewide, 128 people have died from the virus.
Health Director Pat Lopez said the Smithfield Foods Plant in Crete remains one of the major contributor to the area outbreak. “285 cases in Lincoln and Lancaster County are tied directly to Smithfield in Crete’including 169 employees and 116 family members or close contacts” according to Health Director Pat Lopez. She added that 20 other cases are tied to the Smithfield Plant in Lincoln, and 15 to the Smart Chicken Plant in Waverly.
“Many of these cases were identified through contact tracing” Lopez said.