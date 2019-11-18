(KFOR NEWS November 18, 2019) About time to string Christmas lights. Got new ones this year or have old ones that don’t work ???…remember Eastridge Elementary School. During their 7th Annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive, Eastridge gets 30 cents for every pound of recycled lights. More than $18,000 has been raised the past 6 years to buy everything from coding robots, to Ukuleles for music rooms, and gym equipment. 10% is also donated to Lincoln Firefighters’ Operation Warm.
Drop Off Collection Sites
Lights can be dropped off from November 15th, 2019 through January 5th, 2020 at any of the locations listed below, or at Eastridge Elementary School (6245 L St.) from November 15th, 2019 through January 15th, 2020.
- Campbell’s Nurseries & Garden Centers
- 2342 S. 40th St.
- 5626 Pine Lake Rd.
- Charter Title & Escrow Services — 6333 Apples Way Suite 115
- Community Crops — 1301 S. 11th St.
- Cosmic Eye Brewing — 6800 P St. #300
- Earl May — 48th & Hwy. 2
- Earl May — 70th & O St.
- Leon’s Gourmet Grocer — 2200 Winthrop Rd.
- All Lincoln Fire & Rescue Stations
- 1801 Q St.
- 1545 N. 33rd St.
- 121 S. 2nd St.
- 5600 S. 27th St.
- 3640 Touzalin Ave.
- 5051 S. 48th St.
- 1345 S. Cotner Blvd.
- 2760 S. 17th St.
- 901 N. Cotner Blvd.
- 4421 N. 24th St.
- 4600 West Adams
- 4405 S. 84th St.
- 1700 S. Coddington
- 5435 NW. First St.
- 6601 Pine Lake Rd.
- Lincoln Landscaping Company — 10612 Saltillo Rd.
- Lincoln Yoga Center — 2127 Winthrop Rd.
- All Russ’s Market locations
- 33rd & Hwy. 2
- 66th & O St.
- Coddington & West A
- 17th & Washington
- 63rd & Havelock
- Schaefer’s — 4700 R St.
- Sid Dillion Buick Hyundai — 2627 Kendra Ln.
- All Super Saver locations
- 27th & Cornhusker Hwy.
- 840 Fallbrook Blvd.
- 48th & O St.
- 56th & Hwy. 2
- 27th & Pine Lake Rd.
- The Law Offices of Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-Caddy & Lausterer — 551 N. Linden Wahoo, NE
- Whole Foods — 6055 O St.
Internal Collection Sites
- Assurity Life Insurance Company
- Christmas Creations Christmas Decor by Festive Expressions
- Department of Environment & Energy
- Keep Lincoln & Lancaster County Beautiful
- Land Escapes Inc.
- Li-COR
- Legacy Retirement Communities
