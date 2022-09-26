104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

64 Meat Products Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

September 26, 2022 12:08PM CDT
(KFOR NEWS  September 26, 2022)   The USDA is recalling a long list of ready-to-eat meat products, due to possible listeria contamination.

The products were manufactured by Illinois-based Behrmann Meat and Processing between July 7th and Sept. 9th of this year.   Affected products will have an establishment number of EST 20917.

A full list of all 64 recalled products can be found at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

