64 Meat Products Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
September 26, 2022 12:08PM CDT
(KFOR NEWS September 26, 2022) The USDA is recalling a long list of ready-to-eat meat products, due to possible listeria contamination.
The products were manufactured by Illinois-based Behrmann Meat and Processing between July 7th and Sept. 9th of this year. Affected products will have an establishment number of EST 20917.
A full list of all 64 recalled products can be found at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
