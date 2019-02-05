Sometimes I just need help figuring things out. I go to the gas station this past weekend. The new policy of said station is to Prepay for your gas. OK no problem. I go inside to pre pay and comment to the cashier that I’m assuming you’ve had quite a few drive offs. Yes we have. I’m getting $25 worth of gas. It seems extremely stupid to drive off for such a small amount. The cashier says “I’ve had people drive off for $6.00” SIX DOLLARS? Who INF drives off without paying for $6 worth of gas? Not sure I can even wrap my head around that.