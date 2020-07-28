58 New Virus Cases Confirmed Tuesday
Lincoln, NE (July 28 2020) – The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reports that 58 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed Tuesday, raising the City and County total from 2,837 to 2,895 since the outbreak of the Pandemic. The entire County remained under a Directed Health Measure requiring that each person wear a mask when entering a building open to the Public. The Health Department’s Covid Risk Dial remains in the middle of the “Orange” range, indicating a “High Risk of Spread”.
The Health Department has received 121 complaints from the Public about compliance with the mask mandate. 105 of those were in regard to restaurants and bars. Health Director Pat Lopez said her Department has reached out to all bars and restaurants with guidance on the mandate.