Cowboys from Hell ride again

NEW YORK - APRIL 1: Heavy metal band guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott of Damage Plan performs on stage during MTV2 Headbangers Ball Tour on April 1, 2004 at the Roseland Ballroom, in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Pantera is getting back together.I’m sure you’ve heard all about it by now. Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante fill in for original members Dime and Vinnie.

Still not sure how I feel about this reunion. IF Dime and Vinnie’s family and Dime’s girlfriend Rita are all good with it, I’m pretty sure my opinion doesn’t matter.

Over the weekend, the band shared a 20-second black-and-white clip of band members grabbing drumsticks, guitars, and a microphone.

The reunion shows will officially launch with dates in Mexico and South America. No North American dates have been announced yet.

