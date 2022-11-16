Sign me up!

homemade chocolate chip cookies fresh from the oven.

Do you LOVE cookies? Would you like to have your favorite Nestle Toll House cookie delivered to your home? On a typical day I would say “Not gonna happen.” However today, it could actually happen.

The company is partnering with virtual brand creator Nextbite on Nestle Toll House Cookie Delivery, a delivery-only concept that will offer six cookie varieties in seven cities with more markets to come. The service is currently available in Washington, D.C.; Dallas and Sugar Land, Texas; Amherst, N.Y.; Downers Grove, Ill.; Louisville, Ky.; and Tampa, Fla.

