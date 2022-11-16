Sign me up!

104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

November 16, 2022 3:00PM CST
homemade chocolate chip cookies fresh from the oven.

Do you LOVE cookies? Would you like to have your favorite Nestle Toll House cookie delivered to your home? On a typical day I would say “Not gonna happen.” However today, it could actually happen.

The company is partnering with virtual brand creator Nextbite on Nestle Toll House Cookie Delivery, a delivery-only concept that will offer six cookie varieties in seven cities with more markets to come. The service is currently available in Washington, D.C.; Dallas and Sugar Land, Texas; Amherst, N.Y.; Downers Grove, Ill.; Louisville, Ky.; and Tampa, Fla.

