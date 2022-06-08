(KFOR NEWS June 8, 2022) Wind, rain and hail are being reported from a storm that moved through southeast Nebraska Tuesday evening.
Corey Mead with the National Weather Service told KFOR NEWS a 66 mile an wind gust was reported in western Saline County…but hail is getting most of the attention. Mead says golfball sized hail was reported near Valparaiso in Saunders County, about 22 miles northwest of Lincoln. Ceresco, 20 miles north of Lincoln in Saunders County, also reported golfball sized hail.
In Eagle, 21 miles east of Lincoln, golfball to baseball sized hail was reported after the storm. Beatrice in Gage County is also reporting golfball sized hail.
Mead also told KFOR NEWS there are reports of windows being broken by hail and trees uprooted by strong wind.
As of 4am Wednesday morning, there were no outages reported in Lincoln by the Lincoln Electric System.
