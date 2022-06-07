I don’t know a whole lot about the Sex Pistols. I know of the bands reputation, Sid was a junkie and a horrible bass player and Steve Jones was a cool MFr. I may have also heard Johnny Rotten is an ass. Is any of this true? I guess we’ll find out when FX drops a new miniseries called “Pistol.” The miniseries is based on Steve Jones’ memoir.
The former Sex Pistols guitarist admits he’s not happy with the way the band’s relationship with its manager, Malcolm McLaren, is portrayed. “One of my bugbears with the Pistols is the way that everyone thinks Malcolm manipulated the band and we were his puppets,” he says. “That’s totally not the truth. That would never have happened. It does perpetuate that a bit in the series, which is one of the points of it that I didn’t like, I must admit. But that’s the story – a lot of people believe it; a lot of people know it’s not true.”
Looking forward to getting to know more about this ground breaking band that’s influenced so many other bands over the years. The miniseries debuts May 31st on FX