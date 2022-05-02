      Weather Alert

May 2, 2022 @ 9:05am

(KFOR NEWS  May 2, 2022)   A disturbance Sunday afternoon resulted in a 22 year old Lincoln man going to jail.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Andrew Vocasek told KFOR NEWS around 10pm Sunday, neighbors called police about a disturbance between a man and a woman in the 3000 block of Vine Street.  The victim told officers the man had choking her and armed himself with a rifle.  Neighbors said Thomas Doran pointed the rifle at them.

Sgt. Vocasek said police blocked off streets and surrounded the house.  After talking with Doran for nearly 2 hours, he surrendered peacefully.  Inside the house, police found a rifle, ammunition and just over an ounce of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia.

READ MORE:   Donald Trump, Charles Herbster Speak At Rally In Greenwood

Connect With Us Listen To Us On