(KFOR NEWS May 2, 2022) A disturbance Sunday afternoon resulted in a 22 year old Lincoln man going to jail.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Andrew Vocasek told KFOR NEWS around 10pm Sunday, neighbors called police about a disturbance between a man and a woman in the 3000 block of Vine Street. The victim told officers the man had choking her and armed himself with a rifle. Neighbors said Thomas Doran pointed the rifle at them.
Sgt. Vocasek said police blocked off streets and surrounded the house. After talking with Doran for nearly 2 hours, he surrendered peacefully. Inside the house, police found a rifle, ammunition and just over an ounce of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia.
READ MORE: Donald Trump, Charles Herbster Speak At Rally In Greenwood