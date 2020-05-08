5 More COVID-19 Related Deaths in NE
(KFOR NEWS May 8, 2020) Five additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Thursday.
The Central District Health Department announced two additional deaths in Hall County. https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov
The Loup Basin Public Health Department reported the death of a Custer County woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.https://www.facebook.com/lbphd.org/
One death reported was a Dakota County resident –https://www.facebook.com/dakotacountyhealth. The Dakota County Health Department also announced two additional deaths today that are not yet reflected on the DHHS dashboard. The health department resolved technical difficulties reported yesterday and was able to provide a daily case update for Dakota County today.
A fifth death was also reported. More information is forthcoming.
While it has not yet come into the state dashboard, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department also announced its second death.https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/mayor/media/2020/050720a.htm
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 90, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The number of deaths in Wednesday’s release included one that was entered in error. It has been removed from the total count.
The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time, is 7,190. Nebraska’s COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.
READ MORE: Lincoln reports 2nd COVID-19 related death