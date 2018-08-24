4th Suspect Sought in Belmont Area Robbery & Murder

Lincoln Police today released the video image of the 4th suspect wanted in connection with the breaking and shooting death of 36 year old Jessica Brandon. He was not present on video captured from the morning of the breakin, but was visible on video from the previous night during an unsuccessful breakin attempt.

Police believe it was a botched robbery targeting drugs and money that led to Lincoln’s latest murder. Nearly 3 pounds of marijuana and $85,000 were found at the house where Brandon was killed. Our media partner,

10/11 NOW reports court records also reveal 4 females under the age of 16 and a 61-year-old female were found bound with zip ties and duct tape on the main floor of the house in the 1900 block of Fairfield. Police were told by an informant that one of 3 suspects arrested for the murder said the robbery “went south” after they encountered all the people in the home.

Anyone who can identify the 4th suspect or has information about the breakin and killing is urged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

