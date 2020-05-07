3rd State Testing Site To Open Friday
A 3rd Covid 19 testing site will open Friday, and it will be in Lincoln. The Lancaster Event Center will be the location of the site. Invitations will go out over the next several days to residents of the area who have entered profiles at the new www.testnebraska.com website.
Governor Pete Ricketts said 129 thousand Nebraskans have signed up and entered profiles so far. Ricketts urged all Nebraskans to sign up. The state has contracted for 540-thousand tests.
The laboratory that will process the samples is located at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.