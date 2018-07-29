3D Printers Now Available at Lincoln Libraries

The public now has access to 3D printers at Lincoln City Libraries. A large printer will remain at Bennett Martin Public Library, and two smaller printers will travel together to branch libraries for month-long sessions. The small printers are now at Bennett Martin, but will move to Gere Branch Library at 56th and Normal Boulevard for the month of August.

Training and demonstrations will be offered at Bennett Martin and at the branches when the printers are present. Following training, anyone with a valid library card may schedule printing time.

The printers can be used for education, recreational, and prototyping uses, but not for mass production. The large Lulzbot Taz 3D print area is 11 inches by 9.8 inches. The small Lulzbot Mini 3D print area is 6 inches by 6 inches by 6.2 inches. Color choices may be limited depending on filament availability. The cost for printing is 5 cents per gram os filament used.

