39 Years Ago THIS WEEK!

Crazy RIGHT?
From Wikipedia:
Piece of Mind is the fourth studio album by English heavy metal band Iron Maiden. It was released on 16 May 1983
Cool Facts:
It was the first album to feature drummer Nicko McBrain, who had recently left the band Trust and has been Iron Maiden’s drummer ever since.
Lyrically, the album largely reflects the group’s literary interests, such as “To Tame a Land”, inspired by Frank Herbert‘s 1965 science fiction novel Dune;
“Sun and Steel”, based on the life of samurai Miyamoto Musashi[7] and its title taken from Yukio Mishima‘s 1968 essay;
“Still Life”, influenced by Ramsey Campbell‘s 1964 short story “The Inhabitant of the Lake“,[7]
“The Trooper“, inspired by Alfred, Lord Tennyson‘s The Charge of the Light Brigade (1854).[8]
Film influences are also present, such as “Where Eagles Dare”, based on the Brian G. Hutton 1968 film, scripted by Alistair MacLean,[9] and “Quest for Fire”, based on the 1981 film by Jean-Jacques Annaud.
On top of this, “Revelations”, written by Dickinson,[10] includes lines from G. K. Chesterton‘s hymn O God of Earth and Altar,[11] while the remainder of the song is influenced by Aleister Crowley.[7]
More exotic influences include Greek mythology, albeit slightly altered, for “Flight of Icarus“.[7]
“To Tame a Land” was meant to be entitled “Dune” after the novel, but after seeking permission from Frank Herbert’s agents, the band received a message which stated, “Frank Herbert doesn’t like rock bands, particularly heavy rock bands, and especially bands like Iron Maiden” and were forced to change the name.
ENJOY MY FAV TRACK!