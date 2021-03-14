(KFOR NEWS March 14, 2021) AccuWeather Global Weather Center Only a few days are left in winter, but that isn’t stopping Mother Nature from pulling out all of the stops in the last stretch of the season in the central and southern Rockies.
A developing storm that AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring for two weeks is clobbering parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska with a potentially historic snowfall that could bring travel to a standstill.
By 8 p.m. MST on Saturday, the snow was already starting to pile up. Weston Pass, Colorado, reported nine inches of snow accumulation, while other parts of the state reported around two to six inches. By midnight MST, Denver International Airport had already recorded 7.2 inches of snow.
As the snow fell, conditions on Interstate 70 began to get “treacherous,” around 7 p.m., MST. Colorado State Patrol announced a westbound closure at C-470, with all traffic being diverted east on Colorado 470. A full closure is in both directions from Silverthorne and the Denver Metro Area.
