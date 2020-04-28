37,000 Pounds Of Meat Donated To Lincoln Food Bank
(KFOR NEWS April 28, 2020) Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Meat District, donated more than $37,000 worth of meat and other food items Food Bank of Lincoln, as part of “Feeding the Frontlines” – a series of donations that Hy-Vee and Meat District are making to help provide meat and other items to food banks throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.
“We are extremely grateful for Meat District’s partnership in helping us care for our communities during this difficult time,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications. “We are committed to helping our local food banks and hope this donation will provide some relief for them and our communities.”
In addition to various packages of chicken and pork, donations also included rice, pasta, breadcrumbs and seasonings. The donation comes as food banks across Nebraska are working hard to keep their shelves stocked due to increased demand from COVID-19.
The Food Bank of Lincoln is a proud member of Feeding America servicing 16 Nebraska counties, including: Polk, York, Fillmore, Thayer, Butler, Seward, Saline, Jefferson, Saunders, Lancaster, Gage, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee, Nemaha and Richardson.
