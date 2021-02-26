AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 21: Dave Grohl and The Foo Fighters perform at Mt Smart Stadium on February 21, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
Dave Grohl and his mom are working on a project together. The Foo Fighters frontman and Virginia Hanlon Grohl are doing a non-scripted series based on her book “From Cradle to Stage” for Paramount+. The six-part series will be directed by Dave Grohl, and will tell stories of the relationship between successful musicians and their moms. THAT’S COOL! I’ll certainly watch that. Get more