Lincoln, NE (February 4, 2021) Lincoln Fire & Rescue welcomed 15 new firefighters at a badge pinning ceremony last night, February 3rd at the Firefighter’s Reception Hall.
The 15 recruits, 11 men and 4 women, spent 18 weeks in the Fire and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Academy to learn disciplines such as: fire behavior, hose deployment, ladder evolutions, vehicle extrication, and emergency medical operations.
The 15 new firefighters will spend the next six months at fire stations across the city learning to apply the skills they learned to real-life scenarios. Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Nancy Crist said “We are proud to welcome these new family members.”
