Lincoln, NE – January 12, 2020 – Lancaster County Treasurer, Rachel Garver announced Tuesday that drivers can now schedule appointments for Motor Vehicle Title and Registration transactions at the 625 N 46th St. location.
“Responding to feedback asking for the ability to schedule an appointment for motor vehicle and title transactions, “No Wait Inside” software has been implemented and appointments are now being accepted,” said Treasurer Garver. “We believe this will reduce wait times for everyone, increase efficiency and help with COVID safety precautions.”
Scheduling an appointment can be done by clicking on the “Book an Appointment” link on the Lancaster County Treasurer website (lancaster.ne.gov/Treasurer) and entering your information. After scheduling, you will receive a text message confirming your appointment with a link to check in when you arrive. Those with appointments will be able to skip the line and come in at the scheduled time.
Other options for avoiding the line include paying online, utilizing the drop box, or through the mail. For more information and to schedule an appointment, go to lancaster.ne.gov/Treasurer.
ACLU Nebraska Supports Equality Bills