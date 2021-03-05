33 New Songs?

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Musicians Nicole Fiorentino, Billy Corgan, Mike Byrne and Jeff Schroeder of the Smashing Pumpkins perform at the Gibson Amphitheatre on October 14, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
I’ll never forget the first time I caught the Smashing Pumpkins. They opened up for the Red Hot Chili Peppers along with a new band called Pearl Jam at Penny Park in Omaha. It was an amazing show. I certainly didn’t realize how big these bands would eventually become. Had I known, I would have probably payed more attention. Billy Corgan is amazing musician and I love all the Pumpkins material . The new record “CYR” is pretty killer. Give it a listen.
Even though the Smashing Pumpkins just released a new record, Billy is back to work on the next release.
The band just started recording a 33-song new album that will serve as the sequel to the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness double album as well as the two installments of Machina. Smashing Pumpkins released a blurry pic of a drum set on social media with the caption, “Songs are written, lyrics too…so now it’s just record-record-record.”
Last year, frontman Billy Corgan confirmed the 33-track sequel was in motion, saying the material was shaping up to be “kind of a rock opera.” Looking forward to it Billy.