(KFOR NEWS October 8, 2020) Earlier this year, SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, released its study on the healthiest housing markets in Nebraska. One of the key factors in this study was the ranking of places where homes sold fastest, where we calculated how many days homes spent on the market in communities across the country.
|Rank
|City
|Average Years Living in Home
|Avg. Homes with Negative Equity
|Homes Decreasing in Value
|Avg. Days on Market
|Home Costs as % of Income
|Ease of Sale Index
|1
|Bellevue, NE
|20.5
|8.0%
|16.0%
|52.3
|19.2%
|89.52
|2
|Omaha, NE
|13.3
|5.9%
|18.3%
|55.1
|19.6%
|88.94
|3
|Lincoln, NE
|16.6
|6.1%
|15.5%
|63.2
|18.3%
|87.32
|4
|Columbus, NE
|14.2
|6.7%
|0.0%
|65.3
|17.3%
|86.91
|5
|Papillion, NE
|12.0
|6.0%
|14.8%
|82.1
|17.8%
|83.52
|6
|Fremont, NE
|14.7
|10.7%
|19.0%
|91.7
|18.0%
|81.59
|7
|Gretna, NE
|0.0
|4.7%
|15.9%
|100.6
|16.6%
|79.80
|8
|Norfolk, NE
|19.3
|5.9%
|14.6%
|118.6
|16.9%
|76.18
|9
|Blair, NE
|14.1
|6.9%
|21.5%
|119.7
|19.6%
|75.96
|10
|Kearney, NE
|14.7
|7.0%
|0.0%
|130.5
|18.1%
|73.79
To take a deeper look at the full study, including an interactive map and methodology, please visit: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/mortgage-calculator#Nebraska/ease
READ MORE: 3 more people die in Lancaster with COVID