30 YEARS? WTF

Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament recently spoke with the Seattle Times about the 30th anniversary of the band’s breakthrough album, ‘Ten.’
Talking about what the anniversary means to him, Gossard said, “I can’t believe it’s 30 years! It basically just makes you go, ‘Wow, I’m so freakin’ old it’s unbelievable.’”
“So I’ve got great memories — like, really good memories — and fortunately I took photos, so I still have photos I can look at and it puts me right back to having dinner or shooting hoops, goofing off,” Ament chimed in on memories of recording the album. “You can tell that we were having fun.”
Pearl Jam’s ‘Ten’ debuted 30 years ago on August 27 and introduced the world to songs like “Even Flow,” “Alive,” and “Jeremy.”
My favorite track? “Why Go”