30 New US Citizens Naturalized Friday at Lincoln Courthouse
(KFOR NEWS December 7, 2021) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court District of Nebraska will welcome 30 U.S. citizenship candidates to be naturalized during a ceremony at the Robert V. Denney Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Friday.
The citizenship candidates originate from 15 countries: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Cuba, El Salvador, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Mexico, Sudan, Thailand, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.
They live in Columbus, Crete, Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Lincoln, Schulyer and York.
USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.
USCIS naturalized approximately 808,000 people in fiscal year 2021. Many of them applied using USCIS online tools. More than seven million people have applied online for immigration
benefits.
To file online, individuals must first create a USCIS online account at myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov.
READ MORE: Council Moves Housing Projects Forward