3 Suspects Arrested For South Lincoln Jewelry Store Heist

Jan 16, 2020 @ 4:44am

(KFOR NEWS  January 16, 2020)  3 people from Minnesota have been arrested for stealing jewelry Wednesday night from a South Lincoln jewelry store.

Elder Jewelry near 29th & Pine Lake was robbed around 5:30 by men armed with guns.  About an hour later near SouthPointe Pavilions, a stranger asked to come into a house. Police arrested 19-year-old, Brandell McKissic-Elliot.  About 3 hours later in the same area, police arrested 22-year-old, Anthony Toliver and 19-year-old, Ashley Janssen.

Police are still looking for guns used by the suspects.

