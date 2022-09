Cropped shot of a large group of friends eating pizzahttp://195.154.178.81/DATA/i_collage/pi/shoots/783542.jpg

Do you LOVE Taco Bell Mexican Pizza? Then September 15th will be a day of celebration. Taco Bell will put the Mexican Pizza on the menu PERMANENTLY!

Get early access to the Mexican Pizza’s return, sign up for Taco Bell’s rewards club.

