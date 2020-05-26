3 Finalists For One Book-One Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS May 26, 2020) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) today announced the three finalists for the 2020 One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program. The finalists are:
- “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” by John Carreyrou
- “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano
- “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
The book selection process began in February when an 18-member selection team of community readers narrowed the 259 nominations down to the top three. The community is invited to vote to select the top title for the 2020 reading program. The deadline for voting is July 31. Ballots are available online only atlincolnlibraries.org or @LNKlibraries on Facebook.
The books are available in print, compact disc, downloadable audio and ebook formats and may be borrowed by placing reservations through the library catalog at lincolnlibraries.org.
LCL has sponsored the annual program since 2002 to encourage reading and dialogue by creating a community-wide reading and discussion experience. Find out more about LCL and upcoming One Book–One Lincoln events at lincolnlibraries.org.
READ MORE: CSG Virtual Torch Run begins June 1st