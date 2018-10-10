3 Drug Busts in 3 Days on I-80

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol seized numerous drugs and arrested five people during three traffic stops on Interstate 80 from Saturday to Monday.

On Saturday, October 6, at approximately 1:50 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound 2018 Cadillac STS fail to move over for an emergency vehicle near mile marker 185 on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search revealed approximately 5,000 THC hash oil vape cartridges and an ounce of suspected khat. The driver, Mohamed Abdulla, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, and passenger, Sarhan Abdullah, 43, of New Haven, Connecticut, were arrested for possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp. Both men were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

On Sunday, October 7, at approximately 4:35 p.m., a trooper stopped an eastbound 2016 Toyota SUV for speeding near mile marker 18 on I-80. The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle after becoming suspicious of criminal activity.

During the search, troopers found 26 pounds of marijuana located in luggage. The two occupants of the vehicle, Keshi Wu, 38, of Alameda, California, and Minchao Yu, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both men were lodged in Kimball County Jail.

On Monday, October 8, at approximately 4:15 p.m., a trooper stopped an eastbound 2015 Lexus SUV for speeding near mile marker 186 on I-80. During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle.

The search revealed 55 packages of marijuana inside bags in the cargo area. The total weight of the marijuana was approximately 55 pounds. The driver, Viktoria Belan, 40, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

She was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

The post 3 Drug Busts in 3 Days on I-80 appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.