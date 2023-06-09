3 Doors Down shares original video for “When I’m Gone”

3 Doors Down has unearthed the original video for “When I’m Gone,” a single off the band’s 2002 sophomore album, Away from the Sun.

The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, shows Brad Arnold and company being buried alive in the mud of rural Mississippi. While it was initially intended to be the official “When I’m Gone” video, the group decided to scrap it in favor of performance footage from their 2002 performance on the USS George Washington.

“It was a wild experience shooting the original video for ‘When I’m Gone,’” Arnold says. “The most intense and unforgettable part was being buried above my head not once, but three times.”

“Although we faced numerous challenges while making that video, nothing could compare to the overwhelming feeling we experienced the first time we saw the military version,” he adds. “What started as a military tour became something extraordinary we’ll always treasure. But, it was meant to be.”

3 Doors Down will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Away from the Sun on a U.S. tour launching June 14 in Baltimore. Candlebox will also be on the bill as part of their farewell tour.

