3 Doors Down announces 20th anniversary ‘Away from the Sun’ ﻿tour

3 Doors Down has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s 2002 sophomore album, Away from the Sun.

The headlining outing begins June 14 in Baltimore and will conclude with the annual Better Life Foundation charity concert, taking place October 21 in Cherokee, North Carolina. Candlebox will also be on the bill.

“Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” says 3DD frontman Brad Arnold. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.”

“The show we are planning will be next level this year,” Arnold adds. “It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit 3DoorsDown.com.

Away from the Sun spawned the singles “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone,” and has been certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The most recent 3 Doors Down album is 2016’s Us and the Night.

